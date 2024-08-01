Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31: Armaan Malik gets EVICTED; talks about self-realization, 'Trophy sochna shraap'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just hours away from the grand finale episode. Contestant Armaan Malik got evicted in today's July 31 episode. He was shown as one of the most cunning players in the season. However, the evicted contestant revealed in the episode today that thinking of the Bigg Boss trophy was a curse for him.

Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31st episode: Evicted contestant Armaan Malik thinks trophy was a shraap for him

It all begins a day before the eviction result when Naezy asks Armaan Malik on who he thinks will be evicted. Malik says, "Kal mei jara hu yaha se. Dil se aawaz hai (I am going away from here, says the voice of my heart.)" When Sai Ketan Rao asks why he think like that, Malik replies in a tense way, "Ess admi ke liye trophy sochna bhi shraap hoh gayi hai. Bigg Boss wale kya message dere hai? Aise aadmi ko show mei bulaya joh promote karraha hai polygamy ko."

Take a look at Armaan Malik:

What Kritika Malik's husband said translates to, "(Thinking about a trophy for this man has become a curse. What message are the Bigg Boss people sending? They invited a man to the show who is promoting polygamy.)"

Advertisement

Armaan had entered the show with both his wives- Kritika and Payal Malik. He got evicted by the audience and the result was announced by Bigg Boss. His reasons for justifying his polygamous marriage could not win the hearts of the audience. He also touted controversy when he slapped Vishal Pandey in the Bigg Boss house, post Pandey had called Kriika beautiful.

More about Armaan Malik's behavior in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

Armaan could not digest the fact that Vishal had called his second wife pretty. He gave Pandey a tight slap on his face which irked the national audience. Malik faced a lot of hate from everyone and was nominated for the entire season. Today, the Bigg Boss show saw a double eviction. Before Lovekesh Kataria got evicted, Armaan was seen telling Bigg Boss that he would want to go beghar, but Bigg Boss said that he could not choose himself. Kataria even voted for Armaan's eviction, and vice versa stating that Malik contradicts himself.

Advertisement

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 31st episode:

Bigg Boss then said that for the finale there was a place for 5 contestants. Based on audience votes the result was to evict Armaan Malik. Even Sai Ketan Rao's name was there but then he got safe. Kritika, at the end of the video, was seen lying down on the bed, crying a river for her husband got evicted.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's friend Sameeksha Sud on Armaan-Kritika Malik; 'They're not worth even a second of my thought'