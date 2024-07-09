Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did a snake roam around Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey in house? Here's the truth

Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3 is garnering attention with every single passing day. The participants stay in a specially-made home and are disconnected from the outside world. A video on X (formerly Twitter) has made rounds on the internet of a snake moving around Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey. Fans questioned the makers of the show related to safety measures.

Was a snake near Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey?

Fans spotted a snake during the live telecast of the show creeping towards Lovekesh Kataria, who was tied to the pole as a part of a task. A user also questioned the makers about the safety of contestants in the house and wrote about the snake crawling toward Lovekesh Kataria.

More about what is happening in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:



Well, in the latest clip posted by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh Kataria has been tagged by Vishal Pandey. 'Baharwala,' aka Lovekesh, is set to get the punishment, and now audiences will decide whether he will be in the show. However, there has been no clarification on whether Lovekesh will be evicted.

Tension in the Bigg Boss house continues to prevail after a cold war arose between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. The Youtuber slapped Vishal after hearing that Pandey addressed his second wife, Kritika, as "beautiful." He had even called Armaan "lucky" for having a wife like Kritika, in a jolly manner, during his interaction with Lovekesh. For the unversed, Armaan is married to Payal Malik who is his first wife, and also to Kritika.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants:

Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Lovesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul, Dipak Chaurasia, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari are doing survival of the fittest in the show as of now. Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant evicted from the Bigg Boss house. After him followed Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.



