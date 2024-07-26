Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kishwer Merchant TARGETS Lovekesh Kataria for revealing Vishal Pandey's 'Bhagyashali Bhaiya' comment

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping the audience engaged with its dramatic twists and turns. In the last episode (July 25), Lovekesh Kataria exposed Vishal Pandey for his comment about Kritika Malik. He mentioned that Vishal had once said, ‘Bhaiyya bhagyashali hai (Armaan is lucky)’ while hinting at Armaan’s relationship with Kritika. After this instance, the housemates were left surprised, and later, Armaan was seen discussing the same with Sai Ketan Rao.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Kishwer Merchant questioned Kataria's friendship with Vishal. The actor felt that the YouTuber might have mentioned something else about Pandey during the task rather than dragging Kritika Malik's matter.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kishwer Merchant REACTS to Lovekesh Kataria's act of exposing Vishal Pandey

Taking to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Kishwer Merchant posted a note doubting Lovekesh Kataria's friendship. She pointed out his intentions and wrote, "Kataria checked her out & said "saale ab main samjha tu kya bol Raha tha" & still in the task, he spoke about Vishal commenting on golu in the garden area,they were not aware of it..there was no need..he could have just spoken about other ghar ki cheezien .. is he even a friend?"

Have a look at her tweet here:

What exactly happened between Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey?

Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the nominated contestants of this week (Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey) were asked to convince the housemates to support them and join their rally campaign. During the task, Lovekesh Kataria said, "Mai aaj bhi yeh clear bata deta hun, Vishal aap galat the aur maine aapko aaj tak yahi bataya hai ki bas wo look wale quote se judge nahi kya tha. Aapne bahar bhi ek line boli thi ki Armaan ji toh kismat waale hain, yahan baithe huye. Aaj tak maine kisi ko nahi batayi thi."

Advertisement

"(I will tell you this clearly even today, Vishal, you were wrong, and to date, I have told you that I did not judge you based on your statement about looks. You had also said a line outside that Armaan ji is lucky, sitting here. Till date I had not told this to anyone)."

Armaan Malik's reaction to Vishal Pandey's comment

After listening to the quote, Armaan was surprised, and later, he was seen discussing the same with Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. He said, "Hum kismat waale ho yaa na ho, tu bol raha hai. Mere se rehti hai dikkat toh mujhe bola kar na, fir main tjhe deta hun jawaab. Iski na shuru se nazar kharab hai (Whether I am lucky or not, you are saying this. If you have a problem with me then tell me, then I will give you the answer. He has been evil-eyed from the beginning)."

Advertisement

Furthermore, Malik added that Lovekesh has no bad intentions when it comes to girls but Vishal Pandey is exactly opposite of him. Talking about Kataria, Armaan remarked, "He is 24×7 on social media, has a girlfriend, and two sisters. How will he act or say wrong?"

Well, this isn't the first time Vishal Pandey has been accused of having bad intentions for Kritika Malik. While talking to Kataria in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, he was heard admitting to feeling guilty about finding her beautiful. The entire incident made a huge fuss! Armaan reprimanded him and went on to slap him. However, as a punishment for using physical violence, Armaan has been nominated for the entire season.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!