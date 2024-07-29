Shivani Kumari EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant opens up on housemates finding lice in her hair

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in its finale week. Before the finale week, the show saw two back-to-back evictions, which surprised not only the viewers but also the housemates. Now, evicted contestant Shivani Kumari, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about her experience inside the house. She also talked about the housemate’s reaction to finding out lice in her hair.

Shivani Kumari’s reaction to Bigg Boss OTT 3 housemates finding lice in her hair

When we asked the evicted contestant Shivani Kumari about the incident when housemates found lice in her hair, she said that it’s a very normal thing and the housemates tried to make a big deal out of it. In her words, “Juya, apne aap aa gaye? Ho gaye ek do, sabkei hota hain. Sabhi ke juya hota hain, isme bhi mudda bana rahi hain. Arrey iski juwa hain, ye gaon se hain, bilkul hi… ayese pesh karo ki tumhe iska samjah hi nahi hain.”

“(Did the lice appear on its own? 1 or 2 might have come, everybody gets lice. They created an issue on this too… She has got lice, she is from village… They behaved like they didn’t know anything about it)”

Shivani Kumari had lice in her hair?

In one of the early days of the show, Bigg Boss summoned Kritika Malik to the confession room and handed her a few bottles of shampoo to help Shivani Kumari treat lice in her hair. Bigg Boss instructed Kritika to give the shampoo to Shivani Kumari and to inform the other contestants to be a little cautious. Kritika exited the confession room and relayed Bigg Boss' instructions to the housemates.

While most of them took the matter lightly, Munisha Khatwani appeared quite worried and seemed shocked by the issue. She also mentioned that Shivani lied to her when she had earlier asked her if she had lice in her hair. Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey tried to calm her down. Most of the housemates were understanding of the situation.

Why was Shivani Kumari evicted?

Talking about Shivani Kumari's eviction, recently housemates had to cast votes secretly and name contestants who they wanted out of the house. After the final counting in the Weekend Ka Vaar, Shivani got the highest number of votes, i.e., 4. Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria received 3 and 2 votes, respectively. As a result, Shivani had to walk out of the house ahead of the grand finale.

After Shivani's eviction, Vishal Pandey was also evicted on the same day upon receiving low votes from viewers.

