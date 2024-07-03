Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl’s husband? Know everything about Yugam Gera

Chandrika Dixit is one of the much-takked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She was the first contestant to enter the house and is playing her game well. Best known as Vada Pav girl, the contestant was recently seen talking about her personal struggle and family. On the grand premiere day, sharing the stage with Anil Kapoor, she talked about her son and husband.

Who is Chandrika Dixit’s husband?

Chandrika DIxit’s husband is Yugam Gera, whose social media handle is gera__sahab. He mentions in his bio that he is an artist and has over 10k followers. Chandrika and Yugam have a son named Rudra. On June 21, the day Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered, Yugam shared a photo with his wife and mentioned that he and Rudra would miss her but they are confident that she will win the show.

Chandrika Dixit and Yugam Gera’s love story

In one of the latest episodes, Chandrika revealed that her husband is two to three years younger than her. She met him after she moved to Delhi and tied the knot. They are happily married and are parents to a son. In her absence, Yugam is managing her store.

During the conversation, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant also shared how her husband had taken care of her needs and always been there for her.

She shared, “Yash ne meri jimmedari li hai, mujhe paala hai. Wo mujhse 2-3 saal chhota hai. Wo kehta hai ki mai uski life ki pehli ladki hoon. Usne aaj tak bike par kisi ko nahi baithaya hai, mujhe baithaya hai. Wo kehta hai ki wo one woman man hai.”

"(Yash has taken responsibility for me, he has raised me. He is 2-3 years younger than me. He says that I am the first girl in his life. He has never given a ride to anyone on his bike, but he gave me a ride. He says that he is a one-woman man.)"

Chadrika Dixit’s rise to fame

Chandrika's story from selling Vada Pav on the streets to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is indeed inspirational for many. For the unversed, she gained fame as the Vada Pav Girl after a video by food vlogger Amit Jindal went viral. Besides, over the years she has been married in several controversies that further pushed her into the limelight.

Originally hailing from Indore, Chandrika sells 'Mumbai ka famous vada pav' at a roadside stall in Delhi. Many social media influencers have also visited her stall, resulting in social media attention for her. She enjoys a significant fan following. She revealed that she earns Rs 40,000 per day by selling vada pav on the streets.

