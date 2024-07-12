Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Kritika Malik questions Sana Makbul's understanding ; actress says 'Talk to my shoes'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kept the audience hooked to the edge of their seats. As per the buzz doing rounds on social media, Sana Makbul is the first captain of the house. Meanwhile, one of the promos released by the makers shows a rift between Kritika Malik and Sana.

Earlier, the duo shared a great rapport in the house but now are seen engaging in several arguments. The promo hints at their growing differences and apparent fallout.

Kritika Malik talks to Shivani Kumari about Sana Makbul inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

As per the promo, Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika, is seen talking to Shivani Kumari and complaining about the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress. She said, "Jab main raat ko soti hun na toh din mein jo hua hota hai na, woh saari baatein yaad aati hain. Wo kal Sana Makbul ne mujhe ek baat boli thi na mai kaisi lag rahi hun batao. Tumhe khud nahi samjh aa raha ki tum kya kar rahi ho, tum mujh se aake bol rahi ho. Yeh point mera reh gaya tha batana."

"(When I sleep at night, I remember everything that happened throughout the day. Yesterday, Sana Makbul said something to me: tell me how I look. You yourself don't understand what you are doing, and you are coming and talking to me. I missed mentioning this point)."

Advertisement

To this, Shivani Kumari replied that she would convey the same to Sana Makbul. Later, when the vlogger went to her and explained the entire matter to the actress, Makbul asserted how Kritika was questioning her personality. She added that it is she whose real personality has come out now and referred to Kritika as 'Paltu.'

Further, Sana said, "Main unhi ko explain karungi jo matter karte hain (I will explain only to those who matter to me). Talk to my hands or talk to my shoes. My shoes are very expensive. Abhi aise hi bolungi (I'll speak in this manner)."

The promo clip is posted with the caption, "Chota akhbar le aaya hai badi khabar! Kya hai Sana aur Kritika ke fight ki latest news? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm (The little newspaper has brought big news! What is the latest news of the fight between Sana and Kritika To find out, watch #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm)."

Advertisement

Have a look at the promo here:

Kritika Malik and Sana Makbul's recent verbal spat

In one of the episodes, the housemates were asked to decide the most stylish contestant in the show. While many mentioned Armaan Malik, several took Makbul's name. Eventually, the former emerged as the most stylish participant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Fumed at the decision, Sana was seen explaining that they do not even know what style is and that the audience will laugh when they watch the show. After a while, Sana was discussing the same with Armaan Malik, but Kritika intervened. The actress expressed how Kritika found her the most stylish of all a few days back. To this, the latter clarified that she was her friend then but not now.

After her fallout with Vishal Pandey, Kritika Malik is seen developing a close bond with Sana Sultan, Chandrika Dxit, and others. On the other hand, Sana Makbul spends most of her time having conversations with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 update: Did Sana Makbul become first captain of house? Here’s what we know