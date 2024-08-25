Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari purchases brand new car, shares pictures with her mom

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Shivani Kumari has achieved a great milestone in her life. She has purchased a swanky new car and surely cannot be more proud of the same. The social media star, took to Facebook, to share pictures of the luxurious car, while her mom stood next to her.

Shivani Kumari posted on Facebook a string of pictures, showing off her brand-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Her mother, a simple lady came clad in a ghunghat (veil) with her daughter, during this proud moment and clicked cute pictures with Shivani. She captioned the snaps as, "Meri nayi car."



Talking about the car it is a compact white colored SUV and a report by Free Press Journal stated that it costs around Rs 13 lakh. Her fans could not stop wishing Kumari, "Congratulations!"

Talking about Kumari, she hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. People from all over India, now know her after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 show. The controversial reality TV show was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Indeed! Shivani's fans are very happy for her as she accomplished this big milestone of purchasing a new car. A social media influencer and content creator, she actually is from Aryari village, Auraiya district in UP. Born on September 18, 2001, the star has three sisters.

It was in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, that Shivani spoke about the struggles she had to undergo after her father passed away. Kumari spoke about how her mom felt that girls need not study as they would have to handle household chores. Her mother had hope of getting a son and with three older sisters, she did not receive the love from her family members.

Breaking down she had said, "Muje voh pyaar nahi mila. Jab paida hui toh fek diya muje ki nahi ladki nahi chahiye. Muu se khoon aata tha, mummy dawai nahi, kuch nahi (I did not receive that love. I was thrown, when I was born as they did not want a girl. My mother didn't give any medicines despite blood coming out of my mouth.)

Shivani's mom surely is proud of the achievement of her daughter, who is ensuring that she works hard and gives her family a life of comfort and luxury.

