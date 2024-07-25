Bigg Boss OTT 3: Has Vishal Pandey been evicted? Close friend talks about 'criminals' being part of reality show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers have accidentally announced the upcoming eviction of this week on their social media handle. For the uninformed, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari were nominated for this week. However, it seems that Vishal Pandey's journey in the show will come to an end this week.

Has Vishal Pandey been evicted?

Jio Cinema accidentally shared Vishal Pandey's eviction post on their official Instagram handle and then deleted it. The channel, which has been sharing such posts after contestants' elimination, grabbed eyeballs when they announced Vishal's eviction as it is yet to happen in the episode.

Take a look at Vishal Pandey's eviction post-

Vishal Pandey's friends react to his elimination news:

As soon as Jio Cinema shared this post on their Instagram handle, Vishal Pandey's friends quickly reacted to this post and expressed their anger at his elimination news. Social media star Sameeksha Sud wrote, "@vishalpandey_21I hope this isn't true. Vishal doesn't deserve this. The show deserves decent people to be on it, not criminals."

Vishal's friend and social media sensation Aliya Hamidi also expressed her strong reaction to his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3. She wrote, "If they're planning to evict Vishal, I'm sorry I'm gonna lose all my faith in the makers! What a biased show! I wonder which respected artist would even want to enter Bigg Boss next season if decent people are being treated this way! I'm sorry, if they evict Vishal, I'm not watching the rest of this season @vishalpandey_21."

Advertisement

Take a look at Sameeksha Sud and Aliya Hamidi's story here-

About Vishal Pandey's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

In Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey's journey has been in the limelight and gained massive audience attention after his fiasco with Armaan Malik. It all happened when Vishal complimented Armaan's second wife Kritika Malik's good looks while talking to Lovekesh Kataria. His statement 'Bhabhi pasand hai' grabbed eyeballs and sent waves over social media.

When Armaan's first wife Payal Malik appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode, she exposed Vishal's statement which led to a massive fight inside Bigg Boss' house. Armaan slapped Vishal after learning about his statement about his wife. As a result of getting violent, Armaan was nominated for the entire season.

Later, Vishal's parents appeared on the weekend ka vaar episode and assured their son that they trust him and he was not wrong. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik again pushed Vishal during the zombie task which left the latter furious.

Advertisement

Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3, led by Anil Kapoor, premieres every day at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Aathvi fail' Armaan Malik mocks Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh, Naezy; calls them 'Doobe hue...'