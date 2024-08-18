Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's PERFECT reunion with pals Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria; misses THIS contestant

Sana Makbul took home the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy home. She had a good bond with Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria in the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show. Her Sunday evening was perfect as she had the most epic reunion with her buddies; however, she missed Shivani Kumari.

Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a while ago took to her Instagram handle to post 3 pictures with her besties- Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. Makbul, in her caption, mentioned, "Reunion @vishalpandey_21 @corrupt_tuber P.S :- @shivani__kumari321 we missed you #vishaaluuu #lovekeshuuuu #makbuluu."

During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sana was asked why Vishal, Shivani, and Lovekesh weren't by her side when she lifted the trophy in the controversial reality show. "I think they were instructed because they (the makers) wanted to capture the moment. Par moment – mujhe lagta hai, ek minute ka hota hai. Winner annouce ho gaya (lifting her hand) – that’s my moment. But after that, I kept calling them, just come. But nobody came. However, the only people who mattered to me were my mom and my sister, and they came. Baaki sab mere liye matter nahi karta.”

Translation- "(I think the moment is just a minute. Other people do not matter to me, apart from my mom and sister.)"

Makbul even spoke of her desire to see Pandey, Kumari, and Kataria come on the stage and lift the trophy with her. However, she said that she did not know; the only thing she knew was that her friends were instructed not to get up as the makers wanted to capture the moment. She does not know how true the statement has been.

Earlier, once in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Ranvir Shorey had even questioned Sana's friendship with Vishal and Lovekesh. She had said she wanted a female contestant from the house to covet the trophy. Shorey, who had a good relationship with Armaan and Kritika Malik, lashed out at Makbul. He used to call her naagin (snake), and the duo used to have a lot of fights and disagreements.

