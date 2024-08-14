Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul says she is open to working with Ranvir Shorey

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has wrapped up with the birth of another major rivalry between celebrity housemates. Sana Makbul, who lifted the trophy of the latest season, couldn't see eye to eye with fellow contestant Ranvir Shorey.

While inside the controversial house, Sana clearly stated that she would never like to work with Ranvir in the future; she is now seemingly ready to let bygones be bygones for professional reasons.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Sana Makbul said that she is open to working with Ranvir, who even called her an ‘undeserving winner’.

Sana revealed that she had earlier decided not to collaborate on any project with the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor because she was hurt and disappointed with him. The 31-year-old shared, “He may not be my favorite, or I may not like him on many things. But workwise, I would say it’s a small world. We will surely bump into each other someday.”

Sana added that she believes it is not right to vent out annoyance and anger at work. The Bigg OTT 3 winner concluded her viewpoint by quoting, “Tomorrow, if I am doing a certain show which he (Ranvir) is also a part of or he is doing a show in which I am also supposed to work in, I would be cordial in a professional way. That’s how I plan to work with him. But I can’t say that about him.”

Sana also shed light on how things were initially normal between her and Ranvir Shorey but later took an ugly turn. She narrated, “He was sweet to me initially. I went to him after a fight with Sai (Ketan Rao). He gave a very good solution. He said that we have to live with it. Listening to his opinion, I was relieved, thinking that if I have an issue in the house, I can tell all my problems to him. But then things change. My second fight was with him. He said many things about Shivani (Kumari), which I didn’t like.”

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress asserted that she doesn’t feel Ranvir remembers their conversation as he is in a denial mode.

