Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik makes bestie, birthday girl Payal eat cake; requests fans, 'Wish kardo'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Payal Malik turned a year old yesterday. Her bestie and second wife of Armaan Malik, Kritika made her birthday special. She danced with her and also fed her a piece of cake. Watch the cute video, below to know more about the same.

The video posted by Kritika Malik showed Payal cutting the cake while Armaan stood next to her. Kritika sang the happy birthday song for her bestie, and the first thing that Payal did after cutting the cake was make Kritika eat it. She then made her husband Armaan eat the same who also then made Payal taste the cake. At the end of the video, the trio was again seen cutting the cake while both the ladies also shook a leg.

Kritika who was also in Bigg Boss OTT 3 with Armaan captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday @payal_malik_53 God Bless You !! Comment Main Sab Wish Kardo." The Youtuber was also seen standing with a party popper.

Talking about Payal Malik, she became famous after entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with Armaan and Kritika. However, her stint in the Anil Kapoor-hosted controversial reality show was short-lived as she got evicted soon.

Armaan survived till the finale but was nominated for the entire season. This was because he slapped Vishal Pandey, who had called Kritika beautiful, which angered Malik. Armaan got evicted based on the decision made by the audience. Kritika made it to the end and was one of the finalists in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 home.

The trio got a lot of hatred and was allegedly accused of promoting polygamy in the Bigg Boss house. Payal after eviction, was so frustrated that in one of her vlogs, she had mentioned divorcing Armaan.

She had said, "I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason."

She wanted him to stay with Kritika while she would take care of the babies. However, her recent birthday video proved that the family is still together.

