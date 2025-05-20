Cannes Film Festival: When Hina Khan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Deepti Sadhwani dazzled at red carpet in extravaganza ensembles; PICS

It's the season of the Cannes Film Festival and everyone just awaits to see their favorite celebs dazzle on the red carpet in their extravaganza best ensembles. This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13 and is currently going on. The 78th edition of this prestigious event will run for 12 days. Several important events related to cinema will happen under this one roof. Amidst this celebration, let's revisit the time when Indian Television actresses Hina Khan and Deepti Sadhwani grabbed eyeballs at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan, known to be one of the top actresses of the Hindi Television industry, dazzled on the red carpet with her stylish extravaganza ensembles. For one of the days, Hina had opted for a striking fully embellished grey bodycon gown featuring dramatic puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline, complemented by a long train. The gown was adorned with emeralds, mirrors, and various precious embellishments, making it one of the standout outfits of the day.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress carried this outfit with grace and confidence and made heads turn as she posed in this gorgeous outfit at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, with wavy tresses left cascading down. Her flawless makeup perfectly complemented her attire, enhancing her overall look.

For another day's appearance when Hina attended a film screening, she had chosen a marvellous outfit that still remains one of our favorite Cannes appearances. At this event, Hina chose a stunning dark gray gown crafted from sheer metallic fabric. The strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit and a long train, making it absolutely breathtaking.

Hina paired the dress with matching stilettos and opted for minimal accessories, choosing just earrings and rings. Her makeup was gorgeous, but what truly stood out was her bold red lipstick, which elevated her entire look. The actress looked radiant as she waved and showcased her million-dollar smile.

PICS of Hina Khan's apperance at Cannes Film Festival:

Meanwhile, Deepti Sadhwani also impressed the fashion police with her looks. The actress, who was once seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah playing a pivotal role, stunned at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet in a heavily embellished strapless golden gown. This outfit was a bodycon design that perfectly accentuated her curves. For this look, Deepti opted for bold makeup and left her wavy tresses loose.

PICS of Deepti Sadhwani at Cannes Film Festival:

Similarly, many celebrities from the Indian television industry have graced the Cannes Film Festival over the years. Currently, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 began on May 13 and will conclude on May 24.

