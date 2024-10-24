CarryMinati roasts Ranveer Allahbadia in Mr Beast Parody ft Indian Creators; Netizens hail video as ‘biggest collab of 2024’

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps uploaded a video of him with Youtuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar and netizens can’t keep calm. Netizens hailed it as the ‘biggest collaboration of 2024’. It shows Carry Minati laughing hysterically and the two creators have a gala time.

The clip uploaded on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Instagram handle is part of a long video, Mr. Beast Parody Ft. Indian Creators. It also features other creators like Bhuvan Bam, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan and his brother Nischay Malhan, Ashish Chanchlani, and Purav Jha, among others. Carry Minati, as Mr. Least mimicked popular American Youtuber Mr. Beast.

Check out Ranveer Allahbadia’s video here:

Ranveer Allahbadia uploaded the video with the caption, “India ke Biggest Collab Video mein Cameo kaisa laga? #carryminati #youtubeindia #BeerBiceps”

In the part of the video featuring Ranveer, Carry Minati roasted his style of hosting. The host asks questions like, “Just for our viewers, kaan kya hota hain (what are ears)?” The YouTuber replies, “Jisse mera abhi khuoon aa raha hain. (The one from where my blood is coming out.)” Then he laughs hysterically and Allahbadia asks if he is doing his parody.

In the end, Allahbadia walks out saying that he is not comfortable as CarryMinati asks if he ever thought of creating decent content.

Netizens are having a field day as they loved how Ranveer let Carry Minati roast him. One user wrote, “No ranveer was harmed in this video.” Another commented, “Bro sacrificed himself for this collab.” A few also mentioned how much they enjoyed the video and wrote, “Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke Bhai. Full Support and Love to Ranveer Bhai and Carry”, and “Crazzziest collaboration of this year is here. Toooooo entertaining!!!”

A section of the netizens hailed Carry Minati for bringing together the biggest content creators of today’s time in one video. At the end of the video, Mr. Beast also makes an appearance.

On the other hand, it was in 2018 when Ranveer and Carry Minati came together. The latter appeared as a guest in Allahbadia’s podcast.

