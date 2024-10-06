Bigg Boss 18: Contestant Rajat Dalal’s furious reaction to Carryminati roast video, threatens to delete the clip

YouTuber Rajat Dalal, who gained attention due to a conflict with Carryminati, has now joined Bigg Boss 18. Rajat is known for his fitness tips and confident social media presence. However, his clash with Carryminati brought him into a different kind of spotlight.

While appearing on the premiere episode of the show and speaking to Salman Khan, the YouTuber mentioned how the conflict with Carryminati increased his visibility rather than his accomplishments.

Rajat Dalal's recent clash with Carryminati gained a lot of attention on social media. In a roast video, Carryminati poked fun at Rajat Dalal's views on Sigma males, calling him "Mighty Raju" and saying that he's grown up but his mind and voice are childish. In response, Rajat Dalal threatened Carryminati, demanding that he delete or edit the video.

In response, Carryminati apologized on Instagram and later edited the video, removing Rajat Dalal's part. He also explained that his videos are just for fun and not meant to hurt anyone personally.

Now a part of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal is all set to make his mark. His strong opinions and thoughts are eagerly awaited, and we can't wait to see how he entertains the Bigg Boss fans. His entry has certainly added an extra layer of excitement to the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere Live: Vivian Dsena is introduced as 17th contestant on Salman Khan's show