EXCLUSIVE: TikTok Vs YouTube: Elvish Yadav on YT removing Carry Minati's video, Aamir Siddiqui's roast

Amid this TikTok Vs YouTube roast video, we got in touch with Elvish Yadav where he got candid about the much-debated subject and also asked him about Faisu making his YouTube debut. Read.

Content Creator Elvish Yadav was shocked when he realised that his video roasting TikTokers was removed from YouTube without any explanation. Not just that, Carryminati, who is also one of the most followed YouTubers in India, was also left disappointed after his video on TikTok Vs YouTube, which crossed over 70 million, was removed on the grounds of harassment and cyberbullying. Well, to Elvish's relief, his video was restored after a review last night. He announced the same on his social media accounts. Before that, we got in a candid chat with him over the much-debated subject and also asked him about Faisu making his YouTube debut.

Elvish reiterated that his intention behind trolling TikTokers was just fun and that Amir Siddiqui shouldn't have reacted to it and targeted other YouTubers. He also went on to add that TikTokers are playing the 'victim card' and levelling unnecessary allegations on him. "Amir Siddiqui put out an IGTV video saying they got offended. They did not get offended when others were roasting for many weeks and made a mountain out of a mole. While hitting back at us, he made a mistake of targeting all the YouTubers," Elvish said.

"I was shocked. They have been playing the victim card and were trying to stir the debate about safety. I feel it is all unnecessary. Carry Minati's video has been removed and the reason given is harassment. Let's see what happens," he said while speaking about the video getting removed from YT.

Check out Elvish Yadav's full interview below:

"I never thought that Carry Minati's video will take off so well. YouTube removing it has stopped us from making a world record, but what can we do?" he shared. He yet again exclaimed that he feels 95 person of the content on TikTok is cringe and that TikTok as an app doesn't push good content there.

About the rape threats received by women post the roast, Elvish said, "I have never asked anyone to resort to abuse. In fact, I keep telling people who love us to not abuse. And if someone is giving rape threats to women, that is completely wrong and must be condemned."

He also reacted to Faisu making his debut on YouTube and if YouTubers have unity amongst themselves.

Credits :Pinkvilla

