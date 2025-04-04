Will ACP Pradyuman's track end in CID? Shivaji Satam breaks silence

CID needs no introduction! The iconic hit thriller show was a part of everyone's lives in the early 20s and continues to be. Recently, speculations were rife that Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman's track is set to conclude in CID. This news shocked many, and fans were saddened by this. Now, Shivaji aka ACP Pradyuman has finally reacted to these speculations and revealed that he is taking a break from CID.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam addressed speculations about ACP Pradyuman's track ending in CID. He stated that he has "no clue" about his track's conclusion. Satam explained that he has taken a break from the show and the makers know what lies ahead. He said, "I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it."

Shivaji Satam, who has been a part of the show since its inception, shared that he has not been informed about the track's conclusion. He disclosed that he is not shooting for the show currently. He further mentioned that he has taken a break in May to spend time with his son, who lives abroad.

The Vaastav actor emphasised how he has enjoyed playing ACP Pradyuman for 22 years and said how CID has given him a lot. In conclusion, Satam shared, "As of now, I am just taking a break and am going to enjoy my life. I have worked hard, and everyone deserves a break." He stated that he is not sure whether his track will be revived in CID.

As per reports, Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman's track will end in the show after being killed in a bomb blast in CID.

CID stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Sparsh Khanchandani, Hrishikesh Pandey and a few more in pivotal roles. The new season of CID returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

