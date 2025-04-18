Did Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora block each other?

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora recently grabbed eyeballs as both have blocked each other on Instagram. Both shared a close bond on Lock Upp; however, after the show, their bond turned sour, and they are not in touch anymore. Recently, Anjali appeared on Elvish's podcast, during which she revealed that she blocked Munawar. After this, Munawar also shared a screen recording on his Instagram story showing that he blocked Anjali.

When Elvish Yadav asked whom she blocked on Instagram last, Anjali Arora handed her phone to Elvish. After he checked her blocklist, he learned that Anjali had blocked Munawar Faruqui last. When he mentioned this, Anjali said, "Abb ka thodi hai kabka hai. (It is not done now, it was done in the past.)"

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner then asked whether Munawar misbehaved with her. Anjali Arora ignored the question. Elvish then showed her phone to the screen, mentioning that Munawar is really blocked. Anjali then said, "Leave it na, why are you giving him so much importance?"

Elvish then told Anjali that he could bash Munawar Faruqui if he had done anything wrong to her. Anjali then stated that no one can misbehave with her or do wrong to her. Elvish again asked her why she blocked Munawar, to which Anjali mentioned that she was not willing to see him on her feed, so she blocked him.

After this clip from the podcast went viral on social media, Munawar Faruqui reacted to it. Munawar shared a screen recording on his Instagram story showing how he has now blocked Anjali Arora. He showed how Anjali's video appeared on his search feed. The First Copy actor then opened Anjali's profile and blocked her.

To note, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora aren't following each other on Instagram.

Take a look at it here-

Speaking about Anjali Arora, she is a popular social media influencer with more than 13.2 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian who is also the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

