Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve calls out arch rival Abhishek Malhan publicly for THIS reason

Abhishek Malhan, who rose to fame through shows like Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Temptation Island India, recently grabbed headlines for extending support to an underprivileged family by providing them a home, daily essentials, and education for their children. However, it seems it didn’t go well with his Bigg Boss OTT archrival Bebika Dhurve, who called him out for publicizing such things.

Abhishek Malhan recently made waves for gifting a home, essentials, and clothing to a needy family. His act was spotlighted by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, earning praise from netizens. However, the spotlight didn’t sit well with his Bigg Boss OTT 2 rival, Bebika Dhurve.

Taking to the comments, she wrote, “The real heroes never record their deeds on camera... never publish it in public for attention... never try to look superior to the needy... Real dan dharam is done, DILSE. not DIKHAWE se... a lot of actors are literally changing lives but never publishing it... including me…”

Earlier, Abhishek dropped a video on YouTube where he shared a heartfelt journey of his efforts to completely change the life of a needy family for the better. He shared that he was moved by their hardships and mentioned they weren’t even able to pay rent. He shared that he took it upon himself to not only provide them with a permanent house but also the basic necessities such as food, clothes, education and more.

The video begins with him explaining why he decided to do this. Despite knowing it would take time, energy, and a significant financial investment, he believed it was worth it. He’s shown meeting with property agents, selecting a location, and eventually starting the construction of a home. He shared that it took five months to complete.

Abhishek Malhan further shared that he understands the value of education and hence promises to bear one year’s education cost of the children. He also took them shopping for new clothes and the happiness in their faces is just unmissable.

The video also shows the family getting emotional seeing their newly constructed house for the first time.

On the professional side, Abhishek Malhan is keeping busy with multiple projects. He is currently appearing in the reality series Game of Greed on JioCinema and is also a part of another OTT reality show titled Battleground.

