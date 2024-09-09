Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani reveals Rohit Shetty's bodyguards gathered when Asim Riaz lost his cool in initial episodes

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is slowly and steadily getting the love of the audiences. The stunt-based reality show has been the talk of the town for the infamous controversy related to Asim Riaz.

In a fit of rage, Riaz spoke rudely with co-contestants on the show and also with Rohit Shetty. In a recent podcast, Niyati Fatnani, who is currently a part of the show spoke about what exactly happened during the entire incident.

Niyati Fatnani on Asim Riaz's controversy in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

In a podcast with Shardul Pandit, Niyati Fatnani spoke about the controversy wherein Asim Riaz lost his cool during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and mentioned that he said many things that were edited out from the telecast.

She added how Rohit Shetty dealt with it in a beautiful manner and didn't reply to Riaz on several things he said. Niyati also revealed that the Simba director's body guards gathered around when Asim was talking to him rudely.

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Niyati Fatnani spills beans on the episode being edited

Talking about Rohit Shetty, Niyati Fatnani said, "Jab yeh Asim wala incident bhi hua, toh he could have easily said a lot of things, you know, unke bodyguards aa gaaye they. Asim was really so close to sir. He was like how can you tell me this, I am a 30-year-old-man. Sorry to tell you par aapne apne career mey real aadmi se baat nahi kii hai and right now you're seeing a real man. Episode mey saari cheezein nahi dikhayi thi."

Advertisement

(When this incident with Asim happened, he could have easily said a lot of things. His bodyguards gathered because he was too close to Rohit Sir. He told Sir that he might have known many people in his career but he never witnessed a real man like him. A lot of things were not shown in the episode.)

Niyati Fatnani's rift with Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In one of the episodes, a war of words took place between Niyati Fatnani and Asim Riaz. When Rohit Shetty announced a difficult stunt and asked the contestants who would like to perform the same, Fatnani mentioned how Riaz always brags about enduring a lot of pain in life and thus he could do the stunt.

Asim retorted to Fatnani's statement and said that these guys were not up to his level. Niyati counter-attacked and added that she didn't want to reach Asim's level.

Advertisement

Asim Riaz's fight with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim mistook a head-on stunt to be a team stunt and was shocked when he received the Fear Funda. Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot pulled his leg while Riaz didn't find it amusing. Later, Asim and Abhishek got into a massive fight for their pointed remarks to each other.

Asim lost his calm and claimed that the show was getting a lot of buzz on the internet because of his name being attached to the same. Following a war of words, Riaz walked out of the sets and Rohit Shetty later announced that Asim Riaz wouldn't continue to be a part of the show.