Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha's show marks one year; 22 romantic moments of Virat-Amruta that will leave you in awe

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha are indeed one of the most loved on-screen pairs on Indian Television screens. At present, the viewers are delighted to see their on-screen magic in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Today (November 27), their show completed one year. On this special day, Arjit, who plays Virat shared a clip of Amruta (Sriti) and Virat's romantic moments that will leave you in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjit Taneja uploaded a clip which consists of Amruta and Virat's mushy, romantic and special moments that have been receiving immense love from the audiences. As Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has completed one year journey and the actors have marked a year of essaying these memorable characters, Arjit expressed his gratitude on social media.

Sharing this clip, Arjit Taneja wrote, "Happy 1 year #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye and #AmVira. Forever Grateful and hopefully many more to go!" The actor thanked the team and audience and wrote, "Big big Thankyou to @muktadhond @nikitadhond @jassi.k15 @sohailk98 @itsmrinal4real @sheetal.pai.942 @hrishidp and the whole cast and crew and to all the loyal viewers."

Arjit asked fans to keep showering love on them and even mentioned how he enjoys playing his character. His caption further read, "Bas aise hee pyaar dete rehna! Ps - I absolutely love Virat-ing, forever favourite :)."

Advertisement

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's post here-

In the comment section of this post, Sriti Jha dropped heart emoticons. Meanwhile, fans showered too much love on the duo. One fan commented, Thank you guys for giving us so many memories! Every episode is just blast! Congratulations to the whole team! Many more to come! Ab aadat ban chuke hain aap log," another fan commented, "Thank You So Much For Being Our AmVira," and so on the comments continued.

To note, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye marks the second collaboration of Sriti and Arjit after their stint in the hit show, Kumkum Bhagya. Not only their on-screen relationship but their off-screen bond is also adored by the viewers.

For the unversed, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye premiered on November 27, 2023, and revolved around Amruta and Arjit's characters who are drastically different personalities in terms of their thoughts on relationships.

ALSO READ: Sriti Jha’s ‘How to not do your make up 101’ impresses Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Arjit Taneja; Latter says THIS