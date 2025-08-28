Box Office: Coolie (Hindi) collects Rs 29.75 crore in 2 weeks, Rajinikanth starrer scores fair results

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, continues to struggle at the box office. Though the movie has surpassed Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous directorial Leo in Hindi, it witnessed another drop today.

Coolie nets Rs 60 lakh on Day 15, wraps 2nd week at Rs 30 crore

Debuted with Rs 4.25 crore, Coolie wrapped its extended opening weekend at Rs 18.50 crore and first week around Rs 23 crore net in Hindi. It could add just Rs 7 crore to the tally in its second week, which is around a 70 per cent drop from the opening week. The crime action drama collected just Rs 50 lakh on Day 15, after holding decently on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The total cume of Coolie: The Powerhouse now stands at Rs 29.70 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie is heading for a finish around Rs 33 crore net in North India.

It is indeed the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in the Hindi belt in the post-pandemic times. All eyes are now on Rajinikanth's next outing, Jailer 2. If made well, it will easily storm past the Rs 50 crore net mark in Hindi.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 50 lakh (est.) Total Rs 29.70 crore net in 15 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

