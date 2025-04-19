Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on controversy over copying Swiss chef's dessert; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Gaurav Khanna's journey in Celebrity MasterChef was extremely inspiring. While he is an exceptional actor, his dedication to learn culinary arts made him the winner of Celebrity MasterChef. In one of the episodes, Gaurav made a stunning dessert, which left the judges amazed. However, after his dish went super viral on social media, many claimed that Gaurav had copied a Swiss Chef's dessert. He was trolled for copying and earning appreciation. Gaurav has finally broken his silence on this controversy.

Advertisement

On Pinkvilla's show Behind the Success, Gaurav Khanna's chef, who taught him culinary arts during his stint on Celebrity MasterChef, was invited. After seeing his Celebrity MasterChef chef, Prabhas, Gaurav was elated. The actor praised Prabhas and expressed gratitude for teaching him to make dessert.

In the question segment, Prabhas asked Gaurav how he faced the trolling that he received after his dessert went viral and he was accused of copying a Swiss Chef's presentation. Reacting to these claims, Gaurav answered, "What will I face? 8 Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna gave the answer. When Dronacharya is giving the answer, does Arjun need to answer?"

Watch Gaurav Khanna's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Gaurav shared how Prabhas taught him the presentation of his dishes while teaching him to cook. He even praised the team that taught celebrities to cook on the show. Prabhas shared how Gaurav used to spend infinite hours on the sets to learn cooking.

Advertisement

In the same interview, the actor spoke about his inspiring journey from being a marketing professional to becoming one of television’s most beloved actors. He spoke about his journey in hit shows like CID and Anupamaa. He even spoke about the ups and downs of working in the Indian television industry and more.

Prior to Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav Khanna played Anuj Kapadia, the male lead in Anupamaa. His character's track ended in the show last year, after which he took an exit from Anupamaa.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more such updates!

ALSO READ: Did Gaurav Khanna QUIT Anupamaa due to alleged tiff with Rupali Ganguly? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO