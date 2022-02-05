EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday gets a release date; Deets Inside

Yesterday Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aditya Dhar’s next production featuring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi has been titled Dhoom Dhaam and will roll in March. This upcoming action-comedy is a tribute to the beauty of Mumbai. We now have some more updates on another Yami starrer. We have learnt that the makers of A Thursday directed by Behzad Khambata have zeroed in on a release date for the movie.

“The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar and they will begin their publicity campaign from next week,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Yami, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Neha Dhupia and has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The actress had started shooting for the film early last year and had resumed for the following schedule soon after her marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

She wrapped up the shooting in July 2021 and had taken to Instagram to announce the same. “It's never a me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday,” she had captioned the video.

A Thursday was officially announced in September 2020. She had shared the news on Instagram stating, “More than the weekend, this time, waiting for #AThursday”. Meanwhile, Yami also has Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost and Amit Rai’s OMG 2 also featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the pipeline.

Pinkvilla reached out to Disney+Hotstar’s representative, but we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s Aditya Dhar backed film titled Dhoom Dhaam; To roll in March