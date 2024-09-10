Disha Parmar suffers 'excruciating pain' as she is diagnosed with Dengue; says '103 fever at all times...'

On September 9, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's health deteriorated amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While Rahul was the first one to get diagnosed with Dengue, Disha also suffered the same. Today, Disha shared her health update and expressed how she doesn't wish anyone to ever get diagnosed with Dengue as it's draining and painful.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha Parmar shared her health update with her fans as she is currently suffering from Dengue. The actress wrote, "I really hope no one has to go through Dengue. Excruciating pain, 103 fever at all times. Worst worst ever." Disha even tagged Rahul in this story, as the talented singer is also suffering from the diagnosis.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's story here-

On September 8, Rahul Vaidya shared his picture with cold wipes placed on his head and informing his fans that he has been battling with 104°F. Later, he revealed getting diagnosed with Dengue. A few minutes after this, Rahul shared that even Disha has been diagnosed with Dengue.

Every year, Disha and Rahul welcome Ganpati Bappa at their house amidst this Ganesh Utsav. However, this year the couple is taking care of their poor health and staying away from celebrations.

Speaking about their personal life, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most loved and talented actors of the entertainment industry. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. In September 2023, during Ganpati last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They later named her Navya. Disha and Rahul keep sharing glimpses of Navya on their social media handles.

Advertisement

Currently, Rahul Vaidya is seen as a contestant in Laughter Chefs. It seems that Rahul has taken a break from the show and is focusing on his well-being. In the cooking reality show, Rahul is Aly Goni's partner. While Aly is an amazing cook, Rahul is an amateur. Workwise, Rahul recently released one of his singles, Jisne Daru Nahi Pi.

Speaking about Disha Parmar, the actress was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

We wish Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: After Rahul Vaidya reveals having 104-degree fever, Disha Parmar also gets diagnosed with dengue; check out her reaction