Wondering how to pass time in traffic jam? Take cues from Disha Parmar & say NO to boredom

Disha Parmar is back into the groove after welcoming her first child with hubby Rahul Vaidya as she constantly keeps her fans intrigued through social media. While the actress’s vacation pictures from Mauritius were a treat to sore eyes, her recent post is about the ordeal one goes through when they are stuck in traffic.

In a latest social media post, Disha shared some visuals of herself along with a text which reveals how she is forced to do a certain activity while being stuck in traffic.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Disha Parmar dropped a few frames of herself sitting in a car. She is seen donning a wine-colored dress with a purple-hued denim jacket. The actress is wearing a peachy pink matte lip color with bare traces of makeup and oversized shades. Her beautiful coffee brown tresses are left open.

In the caption space, Disha shared that she clicked the photos while she was waiting for her car to move in a traffic jam. She divulged how taking selfies is the only thing she could do to pass time in such a situation.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress penned, “Traffic mein AUR KYA hi kare?? (What else to do in traffic??),” followed by smiling face with tear and unamused face emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram post here:

Previously, Disha uploaded images from her small gateway to Mauritius alongside her baby girl Navya and her family. She was spotted enjoying the serene beaches of the tropical haven, taking a swing ride, vibing on her better half Rahul’s song Soneya and a lot more during her stay in the island city. The 29-year-old also posted some adorable snaps of her little munchkin, who also had a great time on the trip.

For the unknown, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married in a lavish ceremony in 2021. Rahul proposed to Disha on national television during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She later arrived inside the house to accept the same publicly. The couple welcomed their daughter, Navya in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari is flawless at 43; actress’ latest PICS make netizens say ‘Mommy is ageing backwards’