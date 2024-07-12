Divyanka Tripathi seeks Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's help after getting robbed: 'How will I & my people ever gather courage to...'

Lovebirds Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's travel plans to Italy took a horrifying turn as the couple got robbed of their valuable documents and money in Florence, Italy. The couple traveled to the country to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary which turned into a nightmare. They have been trying to get help from the Indian embassy and officials from Italy.

Divyanka Tripathi took to Twitter (now X) to share a series of tweets regarding their ordeal and also tried to seek help from the PM of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Divyanka Tripathi addresses the robbery issue with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni

In one of her tweets, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress mentioned that she has been receiving help from the Indian embassy. She tagged the PM of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and shared her thoughts on being robbed. She mentioned that the officials of Italy aren't of much help as robberies are taken casually.

Addressing Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, Divyanka wrote, "Dear PM Ms @GiorgiaMeloni We were passionately touring Italy until we got robbed. Reported to the police. But robberies are being taken so casually here that we have already lost hope along with our enthusiasm. How will I & my people ever gather the courage to visit Italy again?"

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's tweet to Giorgia Meloni here:

Advertisement

Furthermore, Divyanka also shared a tweet mentioning that Italy should take up some responsibility. She wrote, "Our embassy is helping us, but how about Italy taking up the responsibility of safety for the tourists? It's not only about us but cumulatively all those who save up & spend a fortune to be here."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed in broad daylight in Italy

On July 11, 2024, Vivek Dahiya took to social media to share a video of their car which was broken into. The glass pieces could be seen on the car seat. Dahiya mentioned that the thief robbed their valuable documents, cash, and shopping bags. He added that the robber only left one suitcase with their clothes and a small bag with food for them.

Divyanka Tripathi later shared the update from their horrifying situation and mentioned that they got a detailed report done at the local police station.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi shares update after she and Vivek Dahiya got robbed in Florence; schools fans, 'Please do not trouble us...'