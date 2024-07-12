Divyanka Tripathi shares update after she and Vivek Dahiya got robbed in Florence; schools fans, 'Please do not trouble us...'

The power couple of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's international vacation, has been disrupted by a troubling situation. The duo was having the time of their lives as they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in Italy, but little did they know that an unsettling event would follow them. The couple got robbed of their valuable documents and money.

Earlier, DiVek shared details of their ordeal with fans, and now they've also shared an update about the crisis that they're facing.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share current update after the robbery incident

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took to social media and shared a new update after being robbed of their valuables in Florence, Italy. Taking to social media, Divyanka wrote, "Getting a detailed report done at the local police station right now."

The couple also mentioned that some fans have been telling them that they should've been careful with their belongings and expressed their disappointment on receiving such messages. They told the fans that they should be empathetic.

Take a look at the Instagram stories of Divyanka Tripathi after getting robbed:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should've been taken. The resort knew about the luggage in car status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone... But I hope it doesn't. Be of help, if you can, or empathize."

How did Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya get robbed in Florence?

Yesterday, July 11, 2024, Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram and shared a video of a robbery in his car wherein the couple had kept their important documents and money. The robber took away almost everything. Vivek informed the fans that the thief left only one suitcase with their clothes and a bag of food.

The couple also reached out to the Indian Embassy for their intervention.



