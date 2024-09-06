Erica Fernandes FLAUNTS curvaceous figure in yellow bikini; check out sizzling pics

Erica Fernandes looks sizzling and sultry, in her latest Instagram photos. She has shown off that without hard work, one cannot get a beach body like the actress. A closer look at Erica's latest bikini pictures will set your screen on fire. From her stunning complexion, and oomph swimwear pick; she knows how to win hearts with whatever she wears.

A while ago, Erica Fernandes set the temperature soaring by sharing two stunning pictures in a yellow bikini. As seen in the first snap, the Kasautii Zindagii 2 actress flaunted her washboard abs. She also donned a beige colored hat and looked pretty as ever.

Fernandes did not disclose the location, but she wrote in her caption, "Summer vibes", indicating that maybe the pictures are a throwback from one of her trips. The 31-year-old actress shelled out Aquaman vibes as she posed by a pool, amid giant trees on a bright sunny day.

Her fans went crazy seeing the picture. One user wrote, "Finally a bikini pic after eternal wait." Another one commented, "Kya figure hai yaar so." A third one wrote, "Ufffff sensational lg Rahi ho tum Erica lajabab tumhari body construction hai khubsurat to masaallah bahut jayda ho sexy hot nd extremely beautiful ho tum."

Erica was last seen playing Dr Sonakshi Bose in Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 3. She also did a web show with Karan Kundrra titled Love Adhura. During a previous exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she revealed her comeback in the TV world.

Advertisement

Erica said, "No, right now I don't think a lot of people are moving towards watching TV per se because everyone is into these shorter formats and wants content where they can binge-watch rather than watching something for those few minutes and then waiting for next day."

The star best known for playing Prerna in Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also added, that once stars move into the TV zone their lives are kind of put to a standstill. Personal life is not there. "You don't have anything you can do other than just being on set. It's always in a repeat mode there for countless number of days", she added further.

Well, what do you think of Erica's latest bikini pictures?

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes hilariously recreates Aamir Khan's Ghulam dialogue, tags co-star Shubhaavi Choksey