Erica Fernandes reveals Shaheer Sheikh, Kriti Sanon's Do Patti triggered memories of her abusive relationship

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

Popular actor Erica Fernandes, who has been a part of the industry for a long time now, recently recalled her abusive relationship and revealed being triggered after watching Shaheer Sheikh and Kriti Sanon's Do Patti. In a recent interview, Erica mentioned how she had been in a violent relationship that was physically abusive and even mentioned why she didn't go to the police to seek help.

In a conversation with Shardul Pandit, Erica Fernandes revealed that she has been single for so long because she struggled to move on from past trauma. Erica Fernandes admitted that whenever she watches movies depicting physical abuse, where a man harms a woman, she gets flashbacks of her past relationship.

Erica revealed that watching Do Patti took her back to those painful memories. The actress recalled, "I have gone through a very violent relationship. It was physically abusive as well. It reached a stage where there was physical abuse. But I didn’t want to bring it out at that time."

Revealing why she didn't seek help from the police, Erica mentioned how the life of an actor quickly becomes news. She also added that if she had gone to the police, people would have started linking it to someone. Erice said, "Plus, I wasn’t sure what the outcome would be if I went to the police. I don’t trust the judicial system that much."

Advertisement

Erica even revealed that her ex-partner wasn't an actor but a businessman and wanted her to quit acting. When asked why she has been single for many years now, the actress said, "This whole baggage, trauma, experiences, the trust issues... heartbreak, I definitely had, and how it has shaped me into the person I am today. A lot of things have changed for me. I've gone through hardships, ups and downs in my life, but those experiences have shaped me."

Workwise, Erica Fernandes has been a part of several shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and more.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.