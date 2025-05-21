'Every time I have met you...' Who is making Avneet Kaur go all blushing?

Avneet Kaur is shining like a star. The actress recently achieved a new milestone as she shared screen space with the legendary icon Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning. This achievement was applauded by many, and Avneet received worldwide recognition for it. Now, Avneet shared an appreciation post for her co-star and thanked him for teaching her how to fall in love with acting and films. She even thanked the star for being kind and shared some beautiful pictures with him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Avneet Kaur uploaded two pictures with Tom Cruise from the promotion event of their movie Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning. Here, a candid picture is captured where Kaur and Cruise can be seen having a conversation. In another picture, Avneet is all smiles as she poses along with Tom. The actress opted for a chic strapless gown whereas Tom looked dapper in a formal suit.

Sharing this photo, Avneet Kaur penned a sweet note, "You’ve taught me so much! Listening to your stories everytime I have met you made me fall in love with acting and film making even more and never give up. Thank you for being so kind and welcoming Tom, for being you! I hope I get to meet you again soon @tomcruise."

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's post for Tom Cruise here-

Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning is the 8th edition that marks the end of what is considered one of the biggest action franchises. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning is one of the most hyped Hollywood action franchises. The movie released on May 17, 2025.

Speaking about Avneet Kaur, her journey from being a dancer to one of the leading actresses has been inspirational. She started her journey in front of the camera from a dance reality show, then did TV shows, movies, web shows and now a Hollywood film. Fans have admired her journey and showered love on her performances.

Workwise, Avneet Kaur has done Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and more.

