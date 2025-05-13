Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning: Here's how Avneet Kaur and Tom Cruise greet India ahead of film's release

Avneet Kaur is riding high on success and how! The actress, who started her journey in the telly world with a dance reality show, went on to do several projects, due to which her career has skyrocketed. Now, the actress is set to share screen space with the legendary star Tom Cruise. For many, it is a dream come true, but Avneet has achieved this milestone at a very early stage of her career. Avneet is set to be a part of Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning alongside Tom Cruise.

Taking to her Instagram account, Avneet Kaur uploaded a few pictures with Tom Cruise and has left her fans in a frenzy. In these photos, the actress is all smiles as she poses beside the legendary star. In the first photo, Avneet and Tom greet 'Namaste.' Both have sported an all-black look. Sharing these photos, Avneet wrote, "Namaste mere aur Mr. Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko 🇮🇳. Great to see you again, @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's PICS with Tom Cruise here-

Speaking about Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning, this 8th edition of the film marks the end of what is considered one of the biggest action franchises. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning is one of the most hyped Hollywood action franchises. Avneet is expected to play a pivotal role. Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to hit screens on May 17, 2025.

In November 2024, Avneet shared the first BTS glimpse from the sets of the film as she met Tom Cruise. The actress had posted three pictures with Cruise and an endearing clip where the two can be seen shaking hands and sharing a warm hug.

Along with this, last year, Avneet even made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

