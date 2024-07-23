EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on his new look; 'Only Vanraj can age in reverse because...'

Anupamaa recently took a six-month leap. While Anupama and Anuj's looks have been designed as their older versions, Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, has been aging reversely in the show. The character donned a mustache for around three years and as the show took five years leap a couple of months back, Sudhanshu and Vanraj got rid of the mustache and looked younger.

Sudhanshu Pandey on Vanraj looking younger post leap in Anupamaa

While speaking about Vanraj's younger look, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Vanraj is aging in reverse because I believe he is the only person who can do that in the show given the fact that he is quite unpredictable. It was a very welcome change for me to get rid of the moustache as I had been using it for the past three years and it was very tiring and exhausting. I think it also added another flavor to something that was seen for three years, so I was happy."

Sudhanshu Pandey on his look post recent leap in Anupamaa

The Anupamaa actor further said, "Actually, honestly, the look really hasn't changed much. From the last leap we had, that's where the major change of look happened, where the mustache went off and he started dressing up well because he made a little money. And then now in this leap, which is again only six months, he's made a little more money because he's put his plot on sale, his house on sale for redevelopment."

He added, "So he's made a little money and then he's staying in a penthouse and now he's a little richer looking. So that is, something that needed to happen. When you take a leap, you need to get some freshness into the show."

Sudhanshu Pandey on feedback about his new look in Anupamaa

The Veera actor added, "The look has been getting extremely nice feedback from people. People are loving the look. Anyway, they love the look after the first leap and now they're liking it equally well. So yes, the feedback is positive."

Sudhanshu Pandey on adding nuances to Vanraj Shah's character in Anupamaa

Sharing his thoughts on his character Vanraj, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Well, the freshness in Vanraj's new look is because of the kind of clothes he's wearing. He's wearing all the bespoke suits and double-breasted jackets and, he's got servants at home. He's got servants who are giving him, who are putting the blazer on him, serving him the newspaper. So, it's a very rich lifestyle that we are showing for Vanraj and his family currently, and obviously, as a character from the last leap, I had given it a lot of change."

He added, "I brought a little bit of slight naughtiness, sarcasm, and a little more smile to his overall existence because earlier he used to be only angry. So I thought people should not get bored seeing Vanraj in one light all the time. So he's become probably even more dangerous because you don't know when he's smiling, if he's angry from the inside, or if he's genuinely smiling or not.

"So, yes, I try to give that character a little edge all the time, make it a little different all the time to keep it interesting for the audiences and again I would say the feedback has been phenomenal for the kind of changes that I've brought in as a character and I'm very, very happy that it's happened," he said.

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals not missing his mustache look

When asked if he misses the old look of Vanraj with a mustache, Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Not really, I have moved on mentally and emotionally from the mustache look. I don't really miss the old Vanraj coz I have played it enough and now I am using my clean and neat face to sort of be menacing with my character."

Track changes in Anupamaa post leap

After the six-month leap in Anupamaa, the show took a drastic turn and many dynamics have been changed. Vanraj is no longer staying in the Shah house. He is living in a huge penthouse. Baa and Bapuji are staying separately. While Baa chose to be with Vanraj, Bapuji stuck with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly and shifted to an orphanage wherein Anupamaa looked after the people there.

Kavya has moved abroad and has started her career in modeling. Anuj has lost his memory and has been staying like a beggar.

