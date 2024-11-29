EXCLUSIVE: Karan V Grover CONFIRMED as lead opposite Ayesha Khan in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Rafuu; DEETS inside

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that prominent actor Karan V Grover is now set to play the lead role in Rafuu, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. After Ayesha Khan, the actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming drama. To note, this will be Karan and Ayesha's first project together.

Pinkvilla is the first to report that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have officially signed Karan V Grover for their highly-anticipated show Rafuu under their production banner Dreamiyata Dramaa. Our sources inform us that the shooting for Rafuu has already begun in Chandigarh, and an official teaser about the show will be released soon.

For the uninformed, Karan V Grover collaborated with Sargun and Ravi on their popular show, Udaariyaan. He was part of the cast for over a year and received praise for his performance. His character was well-loved by the audience.

Earlier this month, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced the launch of their entertainment platform on social media. The couple shared a dramatic announcement video to inform their loved ones about this exciting news. Ravi and Sargun have produced several successful shows, including Junooniyatt, Udaariyaan, Dalchini, and Badall Pe Paon Hai.

Apart from Rafuu, Ravi and Sargun are also gearing up for Lovely Lolla, starring Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya in lead roles.

Advertisement

Speaking about Karan V Grover, the actor has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor consistently impresses audiences with his on-screen performances. Throughout his career, he has appeared in numerous fictional shows and has earned much love for his work. Now, as Karan takes on the lead role in Rafuu, fans can look forward to once again experiencing his versatility.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Khan CONFIRMED as lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show Rafuu; Details Inside