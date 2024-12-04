EXCLUSIVE: Kavveri Priiyam gets candid about role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, bond with Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. The serial which started with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles continues to captivate viewers with Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as the current leads. The show took a leap, after which many new faces entered. Among others, actress Kavveri Priiyam stepped into a titular character.

Recently, Priiyam sat with us for a candid chat on her role int he serial, how it came her way, and more. Read excerpts from the interview with Kavveri Priiyam below.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows. How does it feel to be part of such a show? How did it happen?

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is such a beautiful show, and honestly, I still can’t believe I’m a part of it. It’s already been five months, but it doesn’t feel real. Time has just flown by because I’ve been so focused on work. Right now, my focus is on giving my best and keeping the show at its current level. Of course, there are ups and downs, but I just want to do my best in every scene and every part I play.

As for how it happened, it was kind of random. One day, I got a call from the team, but I didn’t say yes immediately. I had another option to do a film, but that was taking time. So, I thought, Let me do this for now, and if the film happens, it’ll happen. It was a quick decision, but I did think about it before saying yes.

Netizens are fans of #Arshika’s on-screen chemistry, what makes this partnership work so well?

Arsh is a really good actor, and I’ve always said that I notice actors' natural energy. With Arsh, our energies match really well. The scenes are also written and directed so well, which makes it easy for us to perform.

How’s your equation behind the camera with co-stars Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj?

Most of my scenes so far have been with Hitesh, and he’s such a wonderful actor. I really enjoy working with him. We’re also great friends off-screen. He’s very well-read and always has interesting things to share about books, poems, and all sorts of things. So, we always have a lot to talk about beyond just work or the scenes we’re doing.

I haven’t shot many scenes with Bhavika Sharma yet, but she’s a lot of fun to be around. She’s light-hearted and easygoing, but when it comes to work, she’s very focused just like Hitesh. I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve managed to keep the TRPs so high, they’re both so dedicated.

It’s great to work with people who are like-minded, and I feel like we all get along really well, which makes the experience even better.

There are grey shades to your character in GHKKPM, what was your reaction when you were approached for this role? Was it a definite yes or were there second thoughts?

So, it wasn’t an immediate yes for Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein at first. I was actually supposed to work on another project from the South, but things were getting delayed. On the day Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein came my way, something unexpected happened with that project, and it got pushed back by another 3-4 months.

I had already waited long enough, so I took it as a sign from the universe to go for this show and give my best to the character. And honestly, I love playing grey-shaded characters. They keep me on my toes and push me to explore my creativity. I’m not someone who enjoys routine or ordinary roles, I feel energized by creative challenges, and that’s exactly what I get to do with Aashika. It’s exciting and keeps me going!

Nowadays, actors are setting up their own businesses considering the uncertainty of showbiz. Do you have any plans to become an entrepreneur as well?

Definitely, and why not, extra money never hurts especially when it comes to the field of entertainment which is quite volatile and the stakes are high.

However, when finding a parallel source of income we must follow our passion so that it doesn’t become monotonous. As actors we can’t stick to mundane, we need creativity. Some of my friends own beautiful restaurants here in Mumbai.

I would like to enter into the world of fashion beauty and healthy food alternatives because that’s what surrounds my life and profession.

Talking about redefining beauty in the current times, how much is it needed for the hour?

I come from a field of profession where beauty is important, but I really feel in the process of becoming or looking perfect we are forgetting the real definition of beauty, hence I feel redefining beauty is the need of the hour.

I feel we have set wrong standards of beauty, a certain shape, certain body type, a certain face structure, we are running after perfection when it’s just the otherwise, beauty lies in being imperfect. Maybe we have set these standards unintentionally. But now it’s taking a toll on people’s physical, mental and emotional health. And it’s high time we go back in time and see all the beautiful talented faces that we remember from our past generations were never about chiseled faces or ripped bodies they were more than that. Maybe we are focusing in the wrong direction.

Lastly, of all the characters you have played so far, Ghum or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which character is closest to Kaveri Priyam in real life?

It’s really hard to pick a favorite from all the characters I’ve played, they’re all special in their own way. But if I go by what my fans say, they really connect with me as Kuhu Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Monami Mahajan in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. I think these two roles played a big part in shaping who I am today.

I’m so grateful to the makers for trusting me with such beautiful roles, and, of course, the amazing cast and crew who helped bring Kuhu and Monami to life. These two characters will always hold a very special place in my heart, though all my roles are close to me in some way. Yeah, these two are extra special.

