EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shark Tank India 2 judge Aman Gupta talks about the investment he regrets

Shark Tank India season 1 was a big hit, and now the second season is all set to roll out. After Shark Tank India season 1's immense success and amazing concept, ardent fans are on the edge of their seats to watch the second season of this interesting reality show. Now, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with the Shark Tank India season 2, judges where the sharks spilled beans about the new season and pulled each other's leg.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, while playing the dart game, Shark Tank India 2 judge Aman Gupta was questioned about an investment he regrets. Teasing him, Vineeta Singh said, "I will not name it, but there is an investment due to which he gets nightmares at 4 am." Elaborating more about it, Aman revealed, "Sometimes there are FOMO issues, and I knew that investment was bad. Everyone was investing, and I was not interested, but all 4 of them were interested, so I thought it would be nice. So because of FOMO, even I went on to invest, and now I regret that investment."

Speaking about Aman Gupta, he is an Indian businessman, who is known for being the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the electronic company boAt.

About Shark Tank India 2:

Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. Shark Tank India Season 2 will premiere on January 2, 2023, and will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. It will also air on Sony's digital platform that is Sony Liv.