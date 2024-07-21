WATCH: Pregnant Drashti Dhami hits gym in style; Mouni Roy and others REACT

Television's popular actress Drashti Dhami is living it up as she's pregnant with her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka. The duo were dating for a long time before they decided to take the plunge in 2015. After nine years of marital bliss, the couple will soon welcome their first baby. Dhami took to social media and shared a glimpse of her intense workout as she didn't let pregnancy come in the way of her fitness. The video garnered a lot of attention from celebrities including Mouni Roy and others.

Drashti Dhami's workout regime during pregnancy

Drashti Dhami is known for her portrayal of many beautiful onscreen characters and now the actress is all set to take on the most beautiful chapter of her life, motherhood. As the actress awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy, she is making sure to stay fit for the upcoming challenges in life.

The Dill Mill Gayye actress took to social media and shared a glimpse of her fitness regime as she prepares to don the hat of a mother. Sharing the video, she also cautioned the expecting mothers to work only as per doctors' advice.

She wrote, "Cooking up a baby & some serious gains at the gym. Don’t worry I have got a doctor’s note for these reps. #MomBodInProgess. Disclaimer: Do not try this at home or anywhere else without your doctors/trainers supervision."

Take a look at Drashti Dhami's workout video on social media:

Mouni Roy and others laud Drashti Dhami's workout video

As soon as Dhami posted the video, her friends from the industry reacted to the same. Mouni Roy commented, "Growing and glowing!!!!!!!! (heart emojis)."

Adaa Khan wrote, "So proud Bravo." Meanwhile, Karan V Grover wrote, "Itna to main normally nahi kar paa raha (I am not able to do this much normally."

More about Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's pregnancy

In June 2024, Drashti and her husband Neeraj announced their pregnancy. Their families were also a part of the announcement video. Followed by the video, Dhami also shared pictures flaunting her baby bump. The couple will welcome the newest member of their family in October 2024.

