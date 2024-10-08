Gauahar Khan shows off her bruise, takes son Zehaan to work; he has an epic reaction in Hindi

Gauahar Khan and her cute boy Zehaan always shell out mom-son goals. The latest video by the actress will set your heart on fire. This is because cute Zehaan is talking in Hindi which is all things adorable. Gauahar also talks about the bruise that she had got.

The clip begins with Gauahar Khan saying, "Good morning. Before we hit the sets..." In a sleeping position with one hand rested over the other, she then said, "Day 7 of shoot today. Very tired. This bruise just does not go. She then makes coffee, while Zehaan says, "Mummum". She then says, "Mummum I love you." Gauahar then washes her face, brushes her teeth, kisses her son and says, "Let's go eat breakfast. And we vibe in the lift. Let's start."

It is here that Zehaan says, "nahi" which means no in Hindi. Gauahar then reaches the sets and says, "Ek haath mei bacha, ek haath mei makeup." One fan wrote, "My cutie my baby Zehaan!" Another fan commented, "Apne papa ki carbon copy hai" while a third fan mentioned, "Fabulous".

Gauahar and Zehaan always ensure that they make their fans go aww. Once the paps had spotted them heading towards their car after a fun outing. Zehaan gave his cute infectious smile and kept his eyes wide open, staring at the paps. Gauahar ensures her little one is put in the car safely and laughs with him in the video. She bids goodbye to the photographers.

For their day out, both mom and son were seen in super casual outfits. The actress kept things comfortable in a fitting top that she teamed up with grey track pants. Zehaan looked cute like a button in a white and blue co-ord set. The comment section was filled with a lot of lovey-dovey comments. One of the fans even said, "Gauahar is holding a mini version of Zaid”.

Advertisement

Zehaan had turned one in May this year and Gauhar with hubby Zaid threw a party for their little one. Posting a string of snaps from the special day she wrote, "To our everything, happy birthday, Zehaan. May Allah protect you and guide you to the path of happiness, love, good health and success, always. Ameen. We love you! Mommy and Abba!”



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shares romantic ‘filmy’ moments with Zaid Darbar on THIS iconic song