'Hum bade hi ache lagte hai' Did Ektaa Kapoor take indirect dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss amid their cold war? WATCH

Ektaa Kapoor, the renowned producer, got engaged in a cold war with actor Ram Kapoor. The actor who played the lead in her show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently revealed that she asked him to shoot the kiss scene with his co-star, Sakshi Tanwar. Ram added that he was hesitant about it initially. Now, Ektaa recently took a jibe at Ram's weight loss and shared a video asking followers how she should shed weight.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "What do I do? I have gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro and Ozempic. All of the above. Zip my mouth. Ya chod du (or should I leave?) Hum bade hi ache lagte hai (I look good the way I am)." Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Ozempic ho jaye."

Watch Ektaa Kapoor's video here-

This video comes after Ram Kapoor recently shared his weight loss journey, in which he lost a massive 55 kg. In the video, he dismissed claims that he underwent Ozempic treatment to reduce weight. In a post, Ram emphasized that the huge physical transformation was a result of sheer hard work.

The tussle between Ektaa Kapoor and Ram Kapoor could be traced back to when Ram claimed that he had reservations about shooting the kiss scene with Sakshi Tanwar; however, he shot after the former asked him to do so.

He had told Siddharth Kannan, "Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu... so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say "No" to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)."

Indirectly refusing Ram's claims, Ektaa had written on an Instagram Story, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'... but there is dignity in silence."

While Ektaa and Ram haven't directly addressed this controversy yet, the producer's indirect jabs at the actor clearly state that she isn't happy with the statements made by him.