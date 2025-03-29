Did you know THIS Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor auditioned for Dayaben's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fans have been eagerly anticipating the beloved character Dayaben's return in the hit sitcom ever since Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017. It has been years since fans have heard 'Hey Maa Mataji'. As makers claimed that Disha's return to the show was difficult, the process to find a new Dayaben has been underway for many years. Interestingly, Kajal Pisal, known for her pivotal role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, also auditioned to play Dayaben.

Kajal Pisal, known for impressing the audience with her amazing acting prowess in several daily soaps, had also auditioned to play the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in August 2022, but it didn't work out. While speaking to ETimes TV, Kajal had revealed that she waited for a call from the makers after her audition, but she didn't receive any call and thus she realised that it didn't work out. The news of Kajal replacing Disha Vakani had spread like wildfire.

Over the years, Kajal starred in several shows daily soaps and went on to play various characters. She became a household name after playing the role of Ishika Kapoor in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. After this, she starred in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sirf Tum and more. At present, she is seen in Jhanak.

In 2022, speculations of Aishwarya Sakhuja playing the role of Dayaben were rife. When Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to her to understand if this news is true, the actress confirmed that she had auditioned to play the pivotal role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Sakhuja had said, "I had tested for the role but I don't think I am doing it" and ended speculations of replacing Disha Vakani.

The anticipation of Dayaben's return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creates a buzz after every few months on social media. After Disha Vakani's stint ended unexpectedly in the hit sitcom, fans waited with bated breath for her return as they missed Dayaben's garba, her camaraderie with Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), her never-ending conversations with her mother, gossip with her fellow female friends of the society, and more.

After Disha, several actors exited the show due to various reasons. At present, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and more.