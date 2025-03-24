'He is an insecure man,' says Nikki Tamboli angrily in argument with Gaurav Khanna: Watch Celebrity MasterChef PROMO

Celebrity MasterChef, known for its tough cooking competition, has also been in the headlines for other reasons. A new promo of the show shows Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna's intense argument. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media handle.

In this promo, Nikki Tamboli's anger was evident as she angrily walked out of the set. As she walked towards the exit, Nikki said, "I'm leaving the set. This is disrespect. I'm leaving. Joh karna hai karo, jab tak voh sorry nahi bolta na I won't be coming (Do whatever you want, unless he doesn't apologize, I won't be coming)."

The promo then shows what happened before Nikki's anger bursts out. Prior to this incident, the contestants were seen bidding on time to cook their dishes. Farah Khan then asked Nikki and Gaurav to bid, and Gaurav declared 15 minutes. Nikki angrily mentions how Gaurav tried to counter her time.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

While the contestants are busy cooking their dishes, chef Ranveer Brar explains how Nikki is enraged and will now focus on her cooking. Nikki mentions how she was preparing her dish, hoping it would be her 'worst dish' or her 'best dish.'

Later, Nikki says, "Gaurav should accept that he is an insecure man." Gaurav Khanna argued, saying, "It is not called being insecure, but it is called being competitive." Nikki argued, saying, "I don't think anyone has guts to say that he is an insecure person, but he is." Gaurav looked surprised by Nikki's thoughts about him.

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27 and is judged by Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. At present, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, and Archana Gautam are a part of this cooking reality show.