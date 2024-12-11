Celebrating Gaurav Khanna: Romantic side of Anupamaa star revealed and these PICS are proof

Gaurav Khanna became a household name owing to his stint in Anupamaa. Although the actor has departed from the show, fans still wish to see him as Anuj Kapadia in the show. Well, today (December 11), Gaurav is celebrating his birthday and has turned a year older. On this special day, let us take a look at his romantic side and chemistry with his wife, Akanksha.

1. Gaurav Khanna's fun yet romantic side

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a series of photos with his better half. While the two looked delighted and exchanged a million-dollar smile, giving major couple goals, the caption stole the limelight. Khanna wrote, "You're the only person I would share my snacks with..happily."

2. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha's 'US' moment

It goes without saying that Gaurav's love for his wife is never-ending. From sharing frames to looking into her eyes with irresistible charm, it is enough to make your heart race. In one of his posts, Gaurav looked dapper in a black leather jacket.

However, the frame appeared more lit, thanks to their sweet moment. Each image radiated warmth and affection, but what truly captured our hearts was the gaze they exchanged.

3. Gaurav Khanna's romantic yet fun banter with wife

Last year, on Diwali, the Anupamaa actor shared a video in a collaborative post wherein his wife Akanksha was heard demanding a kiss from him. As they kiss, we bet one can have major FOMO feels. The caption of the post read, "Diwali: Where the only DRAma is in the outfits and the Women wearing the Outfits."

Advertisement

4. Gaurav Khanna and the magic in his eyes

Love lies in the eyes of the beholder! It seems like Gaurav believes in the same principle. On Instagram, the actor shared a string of sweet pictures with Akanksha. However, what left us in awe was the way he admired her beauty! The intensity in their eyes conveyed a love that words alone could never express, revealing a connection that was both profound and enchanting.

5. Gaurav Khanna- the green flag

Holding hands, kisses, and looking at each other with affection! Gaurav Khanna knows how to be loving and express admiration. And here's another series of pictures that prove the same.

Pinkvilla wishes Gaurav on his birthday!

ALSO READ: Gaurav Khanna confirms his exit from Anupamaa, addresses rumors of tiff with Rupali Ganguly; ‘Being friends with your co-actors…’