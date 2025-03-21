Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash talks about boyfriend Karan Kundrra's interest in street food: 'Voh zyada aise ghumta...'
In the new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, Archana Gautam revealed that her boyfriend doesn't allow her to eat street food. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash spoke about Karan Kundrra.
Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27 and is slowly edging towards its grand finale. Ahead of this, the engaging promos of the upcoming episodes are creating quite a buzz about the show. In the new promo, Archana Gautam mentioned how her boyfriend doesn't allow her to eat street food. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash revealed how Karan Kundrra isn't interested in street food as much as her.
Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official Instagram page. As the promo starts, the contestants are seen preparing their dishes. Ranveer Brar asked Usha Nadkarni whether she had chaat in Delhi. Nadkarni then replied that she had chaat once when she was in Delhi for a play. Farah Khan asked Archana Gautam about her favorite chaat in Delhi.
Archana Gautam revealed, "Aaloo tikki chaat." Speaking about her boyfriend, Archana shared, "Abhi hum dono jab jaate hai na gedi maarne ke liye toh chaat khate hai par voh muje khane nahi deta."
Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-
Farah Khan asked, "Nonu tuje khane nahi deta sab?" Archana revealed, "Nahi khane deta. Voh 5 star mai hi khilata hai." Farah and the other contestants were amazed by this revelation.
While cooking, Gaurav Khanna mentioned how he had spent his school vacation in Delhi during which he had chaat. The actor also praised the food and people of Delhi.
Ranveer asked Tejasswi Prakash whether Karan Kundrra gave her a tour of Delhi. Farah quickly added, "oh wali Delhi alag hogi. Karan 5 star mai lekar gaya hoga (That Delhi will be different. Karan must have taken her to a 5-star hotel)."
Replying to this, Tejasswi explained how Karan isn't interested in street food as much as she is. She said, "Voh zyada aise ghumta nahi hai rasto pe par mai toh kahi par bhi jake aise try karne jaati hu (He doesn't roam on the street mostly but I sneak out and try everything)."
In the same episode, Farah even pulls Faisal Shaikh's leg as she inquires about his interest in Delhi chaat. The caption of this promo read, "Delhi toh dil waalon ki hai par kya padd jayega yeh challenge sabpe bhari?"
Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef airs on weekdays at 8 PM.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get spotted walking hand-in-hand amid breakup rumors; fans react, 'Evil eyes off TejRan'