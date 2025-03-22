‘Apna kaam nikalvane ke liye gadhe ko baap banana padta hai’: Why did Tejasswi Prakash say this on Celebrity MasterChef?

Celebrity MasterChef is entertaining viewers with the celebrity cooks showing off their culinary skills. As the show is inching closer to its finale, the competition is getting intense. The celebrity cooks often get into banter amid the challenges and in one of the recent episodes, friends Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash engaged in a fight.

The challenge in the episode was the celebrity cooks had to swap their dishes with their partners and they had to finish each other's dishes. This came as a shock to everyone as it was announced mid-cooking. They had one minute to finish the handover and start working on the other dish.

As Tejasswi Prakash took over Nikki Tamboli’s dish, she thought it was too simple. To give it a twist, she wanted to add prawns and asked Nikki to give her a few. However, Nikki refused. The actress said she is asking Tamboli to give her the prawns that she selected for her dish originally, and she wanted only two. Nikki refused, saying, "Now this is my dish; I can't help you."

Taking this opportunity, Nikki asked Tejasswi to wash her utensils if she wanted to take prawns for her dish. Earlier, Nikki was complaining that she got her manicure done yesterday and due to the one-pot challenge, she had to wash her utensils, which she hated. With no option left, Tejasswi readily agreed.

Tejasswi said, “Apna kaam nikalvane ke liye gadhe ko baap banana padta hai, kya karein? (To get your work done, sometimes you have to make a donkey your father. What can we do?)” After finishing washing Nikki’s utensils, she took three prawns from her.

Celebrity MasterChef, hosted and judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna, streams at 8 PM from Monday to Friday on SonyLIV. The current contestants on the show include Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, and Tejasswi Prakash.