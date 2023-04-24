India's Best Dancer 3: Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre select 13 contestants; Check out

India's Best Dancer season 3 is one of the most popular and watched shows on Indian Television screens. After grueling rounds of auditions and then the mega auditions, has finally got its ‘Behtareen Teerah’. Judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis - have finally chosen the best thirteen from the worthy dancing talent who proved with their moves that they deserve to hone their skill on this prestigious platform. In the following weekend, viewers will witness the phenomenal craft of the 'Behtareen Teerah' young dancers, who will be seen for the first time with their paired choreographer, starting the journey of India's Best Dancer season 3 with a bang.

India's Best Dancer season 3 confirmed contestants aka 'Behtareen Teerah' are:

Akshay Pal from Madhya Pradesh and Boogie LLB from West Bengal:

Akshay Pal from Madhya Pradesh was electrifying onstage with his brilliant popping skills to the song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'. His battle partner, Boogie LLB from West Bengal, also enthralled the audience with his popping dance style to the melodious song 'Dil Kyun Yeh Mera'. Their battle, however, was the high point of the episode as the duo danced to 'Pyar Kiya To Nibhana', setting the stage on fire and leaving the judges surprised. Their incredible performance made all the choreographers put their shoes on the stage as a mark of respect and admiration.

Norbu Tamang and Sushmita Tamang from West Bengal :

The ‘Rahul and Anjali’ of India’s Best Dancer - Norbu and Sushmita Tamang from West Bengal, not only charmed everybody with their cute friendship, but also their solo power-packed performance; making their way into the ‘Behtareen Teerah’ together. Norbu’s hip hop dance on 'Gustakh Dil Tere Liye' sent ripples of "awe" through the Judges. Terence Lewis compared the young dancer to Fred Astaire. When it came to Sushmita, she floored the judges with her fusion of animation and popping on the song ‘Manike’; setting the stage ablaze.

Hansvi Tonk from Uttar Pradesh:

Hansvi from Uttar Pradesh performed a beautiful kathak rendition of the song 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' that compelled Judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur to give her a standing ovation.

Samarpan Lama from Maharashtra:

Hitting the jackpot, the contestant to be selected on the spot into the 'Behtareen Teerah' was Samarpan Lama from Maharashtra. With his brilliant contemporary dance to the song 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai', this talented lad danced his way into the hearts of the judges. In awe of his talent, Judge Geeta Kapur applied 'kaala teeka' on his feet.

Shivam Wankhede from Maharashtra:

Maharashtra's Shivam Wankhede won hearts with his quirky personality that was showcased in his dance act when he performed the Bollywood style to the song 'Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera'; and it was so entertaining that Judge Sonali Bendre wished she could whistle for him!

Vipul Khandpal from Delhi:

Dancing to the melodious song 'Piya Re Piya Re', Vipul Khandpal from Delhi created a beautiful atmosphere filled with sweetness and high on emotions! Judge Terence Lewis was impressed by the contestant as he captured different spaces on the stage.

Aniket Chauhan from Delhi:

New Delhi’s Aniket Chauhan, who is now called as the ‘Charlie Chaplin of Dance’ by Terence Lewis, floored the judges in the audition round itself with his mesmerizing freestyle performance on the song ‘Ay Hairathe’ making him the first contestant to get selected in the 'Behtareen Teerah'.

Anjali Mamgai from Uttarakhand:

Anjali Mamgai from Uttarakhand broke stereotypes on stage with her cutesy demeanor but powerful performance on the song "Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar" that wooed the judges with Terence declaring it to be a "chummeshwari" performance.

Shivanshu Soni from Madhya Pradesh:

Leaving the judges speechless with a spectacular fusion of Katha and Freestyle dance on the song 'Judaai' in the mega audition round, Shivanshu Soni from Madhya Pradesh proved his dancing talent.

Apeeksha Londhe from Maharashtra:

Apeeksha Londhe not only impressed the judges with her impeccable dancing skill but also with her kind heart. Hailing from Maharashtra, Apeeksha left everybody awestruck with her soulful contemporary performance on 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani', paving her way to the ‘Behtareen Teerah’.

Ram Bisht from Punjab:

Punjab da puttar Ram Bisht moved everybody with his goosebump-inducing contemporary performance. His passion for dancing was narrated through his act, and his never give up attitude had all three judges teary-eyed, with Judge Sonali Bendre confessing that she could feel his emotions.

With such superlative talent putting their best dancing foot forward, the battle is set to get intense!

Produced by Frames Production, India's Best Dancer season 3 is judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and is hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

