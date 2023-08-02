India's Best Dancer 3: Why Terence Lewis is missing this week; Deets inside

India’s Best Dancer is one of the most popular dance reality shows in the Indian Television industry. The show has been successfully entertaining the audience for years with its unique content. It has won the hearts of the audience, as reflected in its fair ratings on the TRP charts. India’s Best Dancer celebrates culture and various dance forms from around the world, encompassing everything from typical Bollywood dance to classical, freestyle, contemporary, hip-hop, and lyrical styles.

Esteemed choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis returned this season as judges, while Malaika Arora was replaced by actress Sonali Bendre as the third judge. Like the previous seasons, this season too has left a positive impression on the audience with some uniquely difficult yet mesmerizing dance performances by the contestants. Recently, popular Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor also made an appearance on the show and couldn't stop praising the contestants enough. Now, there's another interesting piece of news circulating: judge Marzi Pestonji, who originally joined as a guest judge, will continue this week as well.

Marzi Pestonji will continue to judge the show this week too

The popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer has returned with its third season. The show has once again captured attention and remains a trending topic on news websites and social media platforms for various reasons. The latest rumors circulating from the sets suggest that ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji, who initially joined as a guest judge, replacing Terence Lewis, will continue in the role of a judge for this week as well. According to sources, Terence Lewis will be absent from the show this week due to some prior work commitments.

Take a look at a clip from the show

While the loyal fans of the dance reality show are definitely missing their favorite judge Terence’s commanding presence, even Marzi has managed to leave a positive impact on the audience’s hearts and minds. The popular dance choreographer has previously judged popular dance reality shows like Dance India Dance for many seasons, Nach Baliye Season 6, and Dance Deewane Juniors Season 1. Pestonji is also a member of well-known choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance trope for almost 20 years and even performed at the IKF event in Milpitas California. The 43-year-old choreographer is fondly called, Udi Baba, meaning a positive surprise by his fans as he always lifts the mood of the audience with his endearing screen presence and motivating the contestants to do better.

About India’s Best Dancer 3

India’s Best Dancer season 3 premiered on 8 April 2023. In recent episodes, actress Karisma Kapoor made an appearance where she recollected her fond memories of Hum Saath Saath Hain with Judge Sonali Bendre. The show airs at weekends at 8 pm on Sony Tv.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s Got Talent 10: 95-years old Bhagwani Devi attempts Guinness Book World Record; here's what happened