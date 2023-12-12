Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE : Marzi Pestonji to replace Farah Khan for this week
In this week's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan will be replaced by Marzi Pestonji as the former wasn't available.
Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. We exclusively reported about the upcoming week's concept. The celebrity contestants and the choreographers will have to dance with yet another choreographer, giving the trio a twist. The concept will be called as the Teen Ka Tadka.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Popular choreographer Sanam Johar will be seen joining hands with Viviek Dahiya and his choreographer Lipsa while Paul Marshal will join Sreeram Chandra and Sonali. Now, we have exclusive information about the upcoming episode of the show.
Marzi Pestonji to appear as a proxy for Farah Khan in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Due to availability issues, Farah Khan couldn't be a part of the show and the makers roped in an apt replacement for Farah, Marzi Pestonji. Like Farah, Marzi too adds a dash of fun and entertainment with his expert comments. It will be exciting to see how Marzi will judge the contestants on the show.
Have a look at the recent video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Last week, on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, popular Bollywood veteran actress Meenakshi Sheshadri graced the show. The actress danced with the contestants and shared her expert comments on the art form. Before Meenakshi, Boney Kapoor also appeared on the show and shared screen space with Malaika Arora for the first time.
Judges and host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
The eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. The show is hosted by new mommy Guahar Khan and the popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani.
Contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
The makers have roped in a mix of popular contestants on the show this year. The contestants include Anjali Anand, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Tanisha Mukerji among others.
Until now, contestants like Aamir Ali and Urvashi Dholakia have been eliminated from the show.
Who are you rooting for this season? Comment below.
ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Sanam Johar and Paul Marshal to join Vivek Dahiya and Sreeram Chandra
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more