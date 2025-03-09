Did Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi kickstart shooting of their new project? WATCH

It's good news for all the Harshad Chopda fans, as the actor is set to return to screens! Yes, after being away from the Television screens since his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad is set to be back for his fans, in a new role. The fans' favorite actor, who is loved for his talent and good looks, never fails to disappoint his fans. Not only his return but his collaboration with talented star Shivangi Joshi has also left fans excited. Now, a new video is surfacing on the internet of the two shooting for their upcoming project.

On X (previously Twitter), a video of Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi shooting together has been going viral like wildfire. From the video, it seems that the two beloved actors are shooting for a sequence in the car at midnight. Amidst the shot, it is seen how Harshad and Shivangi are busy chatting. While reports say this, Shivangi's face in this video isn't clear. However, as the buzz about their collaboration was in the air, fans were sure that the actress beside Harshad was Shivangi.

Watch Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's video here-

After this clip went viral on social media, fans started showing love for this new on-screen pair. One fan commented on this video, "whole life waited for this day," another fan commented, "Wow awesome forever Harshad Chopda," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about this upcoming show, the Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi starrer is reportedly titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se. For the uninformed, it was said that this show would be called Baharein, but as per recent reports, the title of the show has been changed.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se will be the fourth edition of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which originally featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor.

Reportedly, this upcoming show is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and has been creating immense buzz on social media. Fans are extremely excited to see two heartthrobs of Television in one show. This fresh pairing is ready to set the screens on fire.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!