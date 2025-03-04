Ishqbaaz RETURNS: When and where to watch Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's romantic hit drama? Find out

Ishqbaaz is not a show but an emotion for many! The rom-com Indian drama premiered initially in 2016 and resonated with the viewers and instantly grabbed their attention. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in lead roles, Ishqbaaz went off-air in 2019. After its conclusion, fans immensely missed watching Surbhi and Nakuul on-screen again. And now, to all the fans' delight, Ishqbaaz has returned to the screens. It can be watched every morning.

When and where to watch Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's show Ishqbaaz?

The channel and the makers of Ishqbaaz have finally fulfilled the audience's demand and have announced the re-release of Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's show. Star Plus uploaded the promo of Ishqbaaz on their official Instagram page, announcing the premiere date and time of the show. Ishqbaaz has started on Star Plus from March 3 and can be watched every day at 11:30 AM.

Official Trailer and Plot of romantic drama Ishqbaaz

The story of Ishqbaaz revolves around the lives of three Oberoi brothers - Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra. Despite differences among their parents, the three brothers are glued to each other and stand by each other's side through thick and thin. There are several obstacles that the three face in their lives because of their dysfunctional family but their bond remains rock solid.

While all three have different personalities, their bond strengthens even more when Shivaay gets married to Annika. Shivaay and Annika, despite being at loggerheads with each other, are forced to get married because of circumstances. The show follows the journey of these brothers and their personal lives.

Cast and Crew of Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz boasts an ensemble of talented actors from the Indian entertainment industry. The show featured Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mahesh Thakur, Mrinal Deshraj, Subha Rajput and a few more in pivotal roles. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Bhutoria under their banner 4 Lions Films, Ishqbaaz aired from June 27, 2016, to March 15, 2019.

After the official announcement of the Ishqbaaz release was made, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta and the ardent fans of the show expressed their excitement.