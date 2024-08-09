Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik REACTS to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey hugging and kissing wife Kritika Malik

Armaan Malik has been the talk of the town along with his two wives – Payel Malik and Kritika Malik ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Although the show is over, the buzz around their lives has not stopped. Now, in their recent vlogs, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist addressed the comments of curious fans. He also reacted to the viral video of Ranvir Shorey hugging and kissing Kritika Malik.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows Ranvir Shorey hugging Kritika Malik as she exits the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house on the Grand Finale. He also gives Kritika a peck. In the clip, Armaan Malik who was seated next to Payal Malik, was seen getting annoyed. Referring to this clip, one of the users commented why the YouTuber didn’t slap the Bollywood actor.

After reading the comment, he said, “Pehli baat toh aapke soch aur ankhe dono hi galat hain. Wo insaan saal ka itna respect karte hain. Apne bachon ke tarha usne mujhe aur Kritika ko treat kiya. Jab Kritika ghar jaa rahi thi, taab ye insaan ekdam fast uthke aaya, aur Kritika ke gale lag raha tha. Aur apne dekha hi hoga, Bollywood mein itne bade bade superstars hain, gale lagte hain, side hug karta hi hain.”

“(First of all, your thoughts and eyes are wrong. Those humans respect the year so much. He treated me and Kritika like his children. When Kritika was coming home, this man suddenly came up and hugged Kritika. And you must have seen, there are so many superstars in Bollywood, they hug each other, they give side hugs.)”

Armaan Malik also adds, “Waysa waha pe huya nahi tha, meine bohot acche se dekha tha wo video. Toh ye nazariya hain aaplogon ka. Apne soch ko thoda change karo.”

His first wife Payal Malik also added that not everyone’s mentality is the same, and Ranvir Shorey hugged her too when she was leaving the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. And a woman can tell a lot about a man’s intention by the way he touches her and they know the Bollywood actor’s intention was pure.

Armaan Malik then adds that Vishal Pandey’s comment on Kritika Malik when she was in workout clothes is a reflection of his mentality. He urges viewers to watch the clip in his Instagram profile.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw Sana Makbul lifting the winner’s trophy, rapper Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik also made it to the top 5 contestants. The grand finale took place on August 2.

