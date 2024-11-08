Jiya Shankar reveals being hospitalised since Diwali and shares health update; 'Still many days of recovery but...'

This year Jiya Shankar couldn't be a part of any Diwali celebration and didn't celebrate the festival like every year. Unfortunately, Jiya had to celebrate the occasion in the hospital as the actress had been admitted due to health issues. It was recently when Jiya updated her Instagram story and informed her fans about her hospitalization.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jiya Shankar shared a collage of four images. Two images were of sunflower bouquets and notes. In another image, Jiya's cat is spotted, and in another snap, Jiya's injected hands are visible.

Sharing this picture, the actress shared her health update and wrote, "How this Diwali went by but being surrounded by loved ones is the only thing thats kept me going. Still many days of recovery but this too shall pass.One day at a time and immense amount of gratitude to have these beautiful people in my life."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's Instagram story-

While Jiya Shankar did not disclose the reason for her hospitalisation, fans are worried for her and have extended good wishes to her as they pray for her speedy recovery.

Despite her poor health, the Kaatelal & Sons actress is dedicated to engaging with her fans and shared a video a few hours back, flaunting her new hairstyle. Jiya Shankar is a fan's favorite celebrity, and there are no second thoughts about it. From her genuine personality to her amazing acting prowess, the actress receives love for her real and real persona.

Advertisement

Jiya Shankar recently appeared on Pinkvilla's show Behind the Sucess and made several revelations about her personal and professional life.

Speaking about her work life, Jiya Shankar was last seen in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the controversial show, she was loved for her genuine persona and gained immense fan following. Apart from this, Jiya has starred in numerous other shows such as Pishachini, Kaatelal & Sons, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and more. She has also played a parallel lead in the Marathi film, Ved, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza in lead.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar told Elvish Yadav about not having any connection with her father